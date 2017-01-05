Albany Yoga Project helps storm victims carpool to work

An Albany non profit is helping storm victims carpool to work. (Source: WALB)

An Albany non profit is helping storm victims carpool to work.

Albany Yoga Project is coordinating families to adopt storm victims, so they have a ride to and from work.

Organizers said they've seen several crushed cars throughout the city.

And they also wanted to help families that aren't on the bus route.

"Well it's really important that people can get to work. People that might not have a car now and it's really important for the community to link together and yoke together and try to coordinate so people can still work," said Sylvia Maxwell.

Organizers said they have some volunteers, but are looking for others to join them.

For more information on how you can get a ride, email Sylvia Maxwell at albanyyogaproject@yahoo.com

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.