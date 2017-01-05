State Theater opens as shelter

The State Theater will open as a good samartian shelter starting Friday night.

Its owner has teamed up with a church and other contributing businesses, but they still need volunteers and donations.

"I am about 100 percent affected," Owner Lane Rosen said. "My friends, my family are effected. You just have to do it."

Rosen along with Hope City United, a church that uses the building, is opening it for the weekend. Thursday, they began preparing the theater.

They will take in people on a first-come-first-served basis Friday, Saturday and Sunday night from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

People will need to bring their I.D. and something to sleep on.

"Just bring bedding if they have it," Hope City United Pastor Trent Cory said. "We don't have that. What we do have is power, we have heat and we have a lot of love. We just want to give to our community."

Organizers said the goal is to make sure nobody, young or old, has to sit through a cold, potentially dangerous night.

"It's centrally located," organizer Jason Spears said. "There's a lot of people just right up the street who could get here easily."

Operators will reassess whether they need to keep the shelter open longer on Monday.

