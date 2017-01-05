Albany Rescue Mission thrift store warehouse destroyed by storm

Staff hope they can salvage the metal and wood at a reasonable price. (Source: WALB)

The Rescue Mission thrift store warehouse is in shambles Thursday night, and staff fear the most they can salvage is the metal and the wood left behind.

Albany Rescue Mission thrift store is running on a backup generator after Monday night's powerful storm.

But we couldn't say the same for its vital warehouse nestled behind the store.

"Total devastation the whole building is down," said Founder Brother Larry Hample.

Hample gave us a tour of the 10,000 square foot warehouse where the metal roofing was scattered on the ground.

"Our total food supply that we raised during the holidays was in the cages so we lost everything," said Hample.

In the ruins lied furniture like this table and toilet.

"Power lines, the phone lines all came in through here," said Hample.

Powerful winds blew this metal roof piece right on the power line.

As each week goes by, the organization, which feeds and houses those in need, will lose two to three thousand dollars. Their main source of income.

"That means we would have to draw from the bank account we have to pay bills with," remarked Hample.

Staff hope they can salvage the metal and wood at a reasonable price.

"You're probably talking about thousands of dollars to clean this up," said Hample.

But there was one bright spot in such dark times.

"If there is a blessing in this at all that back warehouse took the brunt of the damage and saved the front store," said Hample.

They're asking folks for monetary donations. They can drop that off at Rescue Mission at 604 North Monroe.

Also, the thrift store is still open. Because the power is out, they're asking folks to call their emergency hotline number: 229-449-3660.

