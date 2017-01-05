Food provided for storm victims at barber shop

There were plenty of snacks and drinks to accompany the food (Source: WALB)

Members of the community gathered at an Albany barbershop to feed storm victims.

Hot dogs, cheese burgers and plenty of snacks were available In front of Klean Kuts on West Broad Avenue.

People without power or access to food were invited to pick up a free meal.

The organizer said he wanted to provide stress relief to those who are down due to the storm.

"We all need to come together as a community and support one another and help each other out," said Desmond Graham. "We are FEMA, we are the National Guard, we are the Red Cross. We are everything we need right here in the community."

Graham said it takes a village to recover, and he's happy to be a part of the solution.

