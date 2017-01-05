Mystery hero revealed in storm victim family rescue

Latrena Greene and her three kids were pulled through a window after being trapped in their house following Monday night's storms.

In the midst of panic, Greene couldn't recall their hero.

His name is Cameron Miles. And Greene didn't know it at the time, but he says the rescue was personal.

"I have three girls of my own and my wife. So I think about if that were my kids and my wife there. I would want for somebody to do the same thing I did for them," said Miles.

He responded to the call alone. When he arrived he quickly realized he was running out of options and time to save the family.

"I did try to breech the door, but because the way the tree was coming in it was hard to open," Miles recalled. "That's when I breached the window."

Miles then drove them to their family.

This is Miles' second year as a corporal and fifth year in the force. Major Pamela Johnson said his training and background prepared him for the moment.

"He had to, in my opinion, be the man of his household at a very early age," said Major Johnson. "And at that point he started trying to be a leader."

That translated to his heroics on Tuesday. He said from about midnight until 4 a.m. Tuesday morning he responded to storm victims handling each situation with similar dexterity.

"When it's an emergency, you have to figure out how to get those things done the best way you can while being safe," said Major Johnson.

"You have to be quick on your feet. You can't (waste) any time," reminded Miles. "You have to assess the situation, assess the area that's going on. What do you have? And you have to act. That could be life or death."

