Red Cross opens shelters to assist storm victims

With hundreds of people still without power in their homes, Albany city officials gave approval to open two emergency shelters. (Source: WALB)

The Red Cross has opened two shelters in Albany for storm victims. (Source: WALB)

With rain and freezing temperatures in the forecast, the city of Albany has opened two shelters for storm victims.

"It's not the Holiday In. This is basic living support for those people who have no place to go," said American Red Cross SWGA Executive Director Andy Brubaker.

With hundreds of people still without power in their homes, Albany city officials gave approval to open two emergency shelters.

One is at the Albany Civic Center in downtown, the other is the Avalon United Methodist Church on Gillionville Road.

On Thursday, volunteers prepared the shelters, setting up cots and stations for eating and nursing stations.

They will provide cots, blankets, food and hygiene items.

They said that you need to bring clothes and most importantly, your prescription medication.

"We'll have nurses on staff, so we can help folks with that. But they need to bring their medication. They don't need to bring their pets. We do not allow pets into the shelters," explained Brubaker.

Parents should furnish diapers and formula for their children.

The city has designated several bus stops across the city where Albany Transit will pick up people and take them to the shelters.

More: Details on where the transit pick-ups will be located

Copyright 2017 WALB. All Rights Reserved.