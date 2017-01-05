Albany Civic Center opened as second storm shelter

The City of Albany is teaming with the American Red Cross opening the Albany Civic Center as a second shelter for storm victims in need. The first shelter opened is at Avalon United Methodist Church. Albany Transit is offering bus transportation to the shelters.

Below is the city's official media release.

Albany, GA (January 5, 2017) – The City of Albany is partnering with the Red Cross to provide shelters to citizens who have been impacted by the severe weather. Shelters will provide citizens a warm place to stay as the inclement weather begins Friday through the weekend.

The Red Cross will provide comfort kits, cots and food, but pillows will not be provided. The shelters cannot accommodate citizens who have critical illnesses,bedridden and/or require personal care. Shelters prohibit pets and weapons (firearms and/or knives). Each shelter will have a minimum of two (2) Officers and a nurse. Citizens who are currently on medication need to bring their prescriptions.

Shelters that are open are the following:

Avalon United Methodist Church 3018 Gillionville Rd. Capacity 75

Albany Civic Center 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. Capacity 125



Albany Transit will provide transportation assistance to the shelters. The following are the pick-up points:

Avalon United Methodist Church: Dawson Rd. @ Walgreen Dawson Rd @ Magnolia Ave Dawson Rd @ Merry Acres Gillionville Rd @ ASU West (Darton College)

Albany Civic Center: East Albany Residents: Owens Ave / Maple St Cromartie Beach Dr. /Maple St Evelyn Ave / Maple St Central Albany Residents 8 th Ave. / N. Slappey Blvd @ O’Reilly Auto Parts N. Slappey Blvd @ Staples



Albany Transit will provide pick-up every 45 minutes daily until 11:00 p.m. For more information on transportation contact Albany Transit at (229) 446-2700.

There will be eleven (11) faith-based Good Samaritan shelters scheduled to open tomorrow for citizens from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. Good Samaritan shelters that are open tonight are:

Albany Family Worship Center (3024 Kensington Ct.)

Albany Christian Church (1501 Whispering Rd.)

For more information on the shelters, please contact the EOC at (229) 483-6226.

