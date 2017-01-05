1 injured in Lee Co. wreck

Two cars are involved in an accident on Hwy 19 Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB viewer)

Only one minor injury was reported in a two car wreck on Highway 19 Thursday afternoon.

GSP said that a 29-year-old woman refused EMS transport after the accident and had family take her to the hospital to receive treatment.

Officials said that an 18-year-old male was turning left out of Flash foods to head north on Highway 19 when he pulled out in front of the woman who was heading south.

The woman also had a 4-month-old in the vehicle, but the child was not injured.

The male has been charged with failing to yield while turning left and the woman will be cited for an expired license.

Lee County Fire Department, sheriff's office and EMS responded to the accident.

