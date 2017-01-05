State insurance commission looks at Albany damage

The owner of this house got an estimate of $8,000 to get the trees removed, but his insurance won't cover it. (Source: WALB)

On Thursday the state deputy insurance commissioner got a look at what kind of damage people are dealing with in Albany.

"This obviously is a severe and widespread weather event," said deputy commissioner Jay Florence.

With the assistance of Albany deputy Fire Chief Sebon Burns, Florence toured the city.

"There is some significant property damage," said Florence.

Starting on the east side, traveling through Rawson circle and several other stops, Florence spoke with a number of homeowners.

There are close to one thousand homes that been damaged. He says many have taken the right steps but should be on the lookout for scam artists.

"They should be concerned about fly by night people that are coming into the area quickly to help solve problems," said Florence.

He said if you haven't already you need to get in touch with your insurance agent.

Experienced home owners say the same thing.

Ralph Paustian owns close to 40 properties in the area. He said many people will call and get people to remove the trees or make repairs assuming their insurance company will cover it, and will learn later the insurance company won't.

"So you are going to have to be very careful with letting companies coming in assuming your insurance company is going to pay because they are going to cap out at a certain max," said Paustian.

Florence said there are dozens of agents and adjusters in Albany now and more are on the way to look at damage, but folks must be patient.

" Obviously with adjusters and as much damage as their is and some of the roads aren't even passable yet it could take longer to get an estimate on property damages and get your homes repaired," said Florence.

If you are having difficulties with your insurance agent, you can call the state office for help.

