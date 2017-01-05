Officers deliver pizza to storm victims

While out in East Albany on Thursday, WALB stumbled across officers delivering pizzas, drinks and snacks to families with storm damage. (Source: WALB)

Albany police officers decided to bring pizza to residents who were impacted by this week's severe weather. (Source: WALB)

WALB cameras caught some Albany police officers doing a good deed for many people affected by Monday night's storm.

The officers said that they felt compelled to give back to the community.

"A lot of people are without power, a lot of people don't have food. Some of their food is gone bad. So we decided 'Hey, why not? Let's give back.' We're the police. We live in this community as well, so we wanted to give back as best we could," said Cpl. Kalandria Peterson-Kearney with the Albany Police Department.

Citizens were of course thankful for the kind gesture.

