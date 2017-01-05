Boy scouts survive storm while camping

Matt Hart, executive director of the South Georgia Boy Scouts of America. (Source: WALB)

Officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through Worth County.

"There's literally thousands of trees down here. We're just now being able to get to certain parts of the property," said Matt Hart, executive director of the South Georgia Boy Scouts of America.

Fallen trees line the trails through Camp Osborn, a reminder that mother nature was just here.

"When the storms came through... we've been pretty much disseminated," Hart said looking at the campgrounds.

And with the storms came one strong feeling.

"The first thought was sheer panic," Hart recalled.

Panic, because 15 boy scouts were spending the night at the camp as the severe weather struck.

"It's mind blowing just thinking where we were planning on staying," said one scout leader, Sharon Scott, "Just to see the trees and everything. We could've lost every child that we had out there."

The shelter where the boys were going to stay was crushed by trees.

However, just like good scouts, the boys were prepared. Once they learned of storm warnings they moved.

"When we got into the dining hall, most of the youngsters were huddled in the walk-in refrigerator," said leader Jeff Scott.

Once the leaders arrived, everyone moved to the pantry to weather out the storm.

To get to the boys the Georgia Forestry Commission had to bulldoze a path.

Hours later, when they were finally able to walk outside, the view was shocking.

Drone footage of the campgrounds was captured. You can view it here.

"It was a shock when we got out of here to actually see it in daylight," remembered Sharon, "The damage that was done around the camp. We were shocked."

Of all the damage one place stood standing, with only a window broken. Joe T. Abernathy Dining Hall, the shelter that saved 15 lives.

And now scouts are prepared to take the next steps.

"We rebuild, we recoup, and we move forward," said Hart, "We scout on."

A true story of putting their scouting skills to the test.

