Flood Warning for Kinchafoonee Creek

Homeowner Gene Pierce does not have any water in his yard but he is worried about his neighbor's down river. (Source: WALB)

Water is in some home's yards, but not much property has been damaged so far. (Source: WALB)

Water rising above the banks of the Kinchafoonee Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

These stairs are usually visible but are now submerged under water. (Source: WALB)

The Kinchafoonee Creek in Lee County reached a moderate flood stage Thursday afternoon.

The creek has been rising since Monday and peaked just over 16 feet at 1:15 p.m but it's now slowly receding.

Water has already reached yards and covered stairs and property that is usually exposed.

According to the National Weather Service, the Kinchafoonee Creek will be above a minor flood stage until Saturday afternoon when it drops below 13 feet.

This is not the highest residents have ever seen the creek, but they will be worried if the water gets much higher.

"We didn't get any damage from the storm, thankfully, and I don't think any of my close neighbors did. But we are getting a lot of water from the rain coming down the creek Lee County resident," Gene Pierce, homeowner

Boaters are encouraged to stay off of the creek because of logs and other debris the creek collected because of the storm.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.