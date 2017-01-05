HOW TO: Charge your smartphone in the shortest time possible

Recent severe storms left thousands without power. But while crews are working to restore it, residents could be without power for a few more days.

So what can people do when they need to charge smartphones but don't have a lot of time?

Save these tips to help cut down charging time:

Airplane Mode

Don't have to use your phone while it's charging? Put it in airplane mode. This will greatly reduce the power being consumed by your phone while it's charging, resulting in a shorter time to full.

Bluetooth

If you don't need to have your phone connect to Bluetooth-enabled smartwatches or headphones, turn the setting off! While not as effective as airplane mode, this will incrementally lower your phone's battery consumption while charging.

Cellular Connected Apps

You can still be picky when conserving energy and charging your phone - and you can do it by choosing what apps connect and update with cellular data. Turning this feature off for apps one-by-one can help shorten your charging time.

When you've finished charging, be sure to re-activate your phone's settings by either taking it out of airplane mode or connecting bluetooth or cellular data on apps - especially the WALB News and Weather apps.

