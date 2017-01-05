Volunteers deliver lunch to East Albany residents without power

Volunteers from one Albany church spent their day handing out much needed meals to people without power.

Folks from First Baptist Church gathered together Thursday morning to make sandwiches and fill bags with food.

They then traveled out to the Cromartie Beach area where residents said they are struggling without power.

Shirley Grimsley said she was grateful to receive the lunch and hopes good will come from these devastating storms.

"All of this is just a sign that God is letting us know that we all need to come together, we need to help one another, and give each other a helping hand," she said. "That's what we need. More love. And that's what that meant to us. Love."

