NWS surveys damage in Baker Co.

The National Weather Service surveyed the damage in Baker County Thursday afternoon.

Baker County and the city of Newton have been cleaning up downed trees and power lines since late Monday.

The county experienced damaging winds causing trees to fall on homes and cars.

Thankfully no one was injured and the community has been coming together.

"Everybody is out helping everybody. Neighbors who just say hey in passing are out cutting up trees in each other's yard and not asking for anything just, we want to help you," said Newton resident Misty Davis.

The National Weather Service has not determined what caused the damage in Baker County and Newton.

