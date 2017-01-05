TRAFFIC ALERT: Liberty Expressway reopens after storm damage prompts lane closure

Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation have announced that all lanes of the Liberty Expressway are reopened.

One eastbound lane was closed between Clark Avenue and Blaylock Street since Tuesday because of debris on the road from Monday night's storms.

In Worth County, trees blocked SR 313 from mile-marker 10 to SR 32 in Doles. That was cleared at the end of Tuesday.

