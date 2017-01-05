Worth residents assess tornado damage

Residents are cleaning up in Worth County, after falling trees that were blasted by an EF-1 tornado hit cars and homes.

Highway 313 was closed for a day north of Sylvester, due to trees blocking the road.

Thursday, one resident is cleaning up after trees crushed four of his vehicles. He says he heard the trees crackling during the tornado, which WALB meteorologist now tell us originated in Dougherty County.

Multiple trees around the property fell. However, he says he is lucky no trees fell on his home.

"Everybody is safe, which is the main thing. Material things can be replaced. We just fortunate that nobody was hurt or injured," said David Sims.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado also hit Mitchell County, devastating the area around Putney.

