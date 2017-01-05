Deal declares state of emergency for South GA counties

More state help could be on the way for some of the south Georgia areas hit by Monday's devastating tornadoes this week.

Following the assessment from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMHSA) officials and local Emergency Management Agencies (EMA), Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for four South Georgia counties affected by a tornado this week.

The counties include Calhoun, Mitchell, Baker and Dougherty.

"The state is making all resources available to our local partners to assist with damage assessment, cleanup and restoration efforts," said Deal. "We will continue working with GEMHSA and local EMAs to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents in the affected areas."

Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard explained exactly what this declaration means for affected residents.

"To be able to get services. It allows us to be able to get the word out, to be able to file insurance claims. All those kinds of things. Things that we don't even think about that we're going to need to do," said Hubbard.

