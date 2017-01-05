Get a shower at the YMCA

Those in need of this service should bring toiletries and a towel. Sign-in is required. (Source: WALB)

The Albany YMCA is offering free access to showers at the YMCA Central Facility, at 1701 Gillionville Road in Albany for those who are still without power and water.

Interior cleanup and repair efforts are still underway, and access is limited to the men's and women's locker rooms.

Those in need of this service should bring toiletries and a towel. Sign-in is required.

Y staff say they've gotten a positive response from the community on social media.

"Within an hour it had already been shared a 150 times and already within an hour over three thousand it's almost over 35 hundred people have seen the post and so we know there's a great need out there," said YMCA spokesperson Tami Pursley.

Access to the showers will be available at the Central Facility until 8:00 this evening, and during regular operating hours through Sunday.

Central Facility hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The YMCA and Holiday Camp will reopen Friday morning at 5:00. Financial assistance is available through the community funded Annual Support Campaign.

Sports Programs, Swimming, the pool, Men's Health Center, and Women's Center will remain closed. Phone lines have not yet been restored.

Call the Lee Branch YMCA for information at 229-759-9770 or find information at Facebook/albanyareaymca.

