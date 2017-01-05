Incoming cold weather a concern for those without power after storm

Dougherty County's coroner, Michael Fowler, is worried that people, especially the elderly who aren't leaving their homes, will die of hypothermia or unintentionally set fires in an attempt to stay warm. (Source: WALB)

The coming cold weather is a major safety concern in the city, especially for those without power right now.

Thousands of people in Albany are still without power.

Dougherty County's coroner, Michael Fowler, is worried that people, especially the elderly who aren't leaving their homes, will die of hypothermia or unintentionally set fires in an attempt to stay warm.

"My heart goes out to the people. I wish we had some shelters or something open for them. Many of them have not had a meal, I know we are passing out water and granola bars and stuff like that, but many of them have not had a hot meal since all of this tragedy happened," said Fowler.

Right now, the coroner is asking people to check on the elderly, and as the temperatures dip, to help them find warm places to stay at night.

And, for those people without power who don't want to leave your homes, the coroner warns to take great care using methods to stay warm, like using propane heaters in enclosed rooms.

Be sure to get lots of ventilation.

