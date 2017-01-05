Worth Co. to open community shelter for storm victims

Officials in Worth County have decided to open the Worth County Community Center as a comfort station for residents displaced by Monday's storms.

It's located at the corner of Bryant Drive and Hwy 313.

They comfort station will provide working restrooms and water.

Those needing to stay over night should bring the essentials such as blankets, air mattress and or sleeping bags and medications, snacks and drinks for your family.

If you have to bring your pet, kennel trailer will be provided in the parking lot of the community center by Best Friends Humane Society. You will need to provide your own supplies.

No food donations should be made to the station, but can be donated to public works at 118 Rebecca Drive.

Unity Baptist Church is on stand by.

The latest update from Mitchell EMC is that there are still 413 residents out of power.

No word on schools yet.

Did we miss something? Let us know in an email!

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.