AFTER THE STORM: Breaking down the paths of Monday's severe weather

As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service has confirmed 6 tornadoes across southwest Georgia from Monday night.

Here is a chronological list of the damage surveyed by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee:

Confirmed tornadoes:

At 9:12 p.m. an EF-2 with estimated wind speeds of 115 mph tornado touched down on Damascus Hilton Road just east of Zion Road and moved northeast toward Cedar Springs Road. At the intersection of Cedar Springs Road and Hightower Road, two residences were significantly damaged, with a portion of the roof deck removed. Additionally, several farm buildings were damaged or destroyed in the area. The tornado then turned more to the east and eventually lifted when reaching Old Lucile Road. The maximum width of the tornado was 400 yards and lasted for 4.45 miles.

At 9:14 p.m. an EF-1 tornado with estimated wind speeds of 90 mph hit Seminole County. The tornado touched down on Grant Graham road causing damage to pecan groves, two mobile homes, and one single family home. The tornado tracked northeast for approximately 3.75 miles along Highway 91 before lifting just south of Donalsonville. The maximum width of the tornado was 600 yards with a path length of 3.74 miles.

At 9:18 p.m. a second EF-2 tornado touched down in Early county with estimated maximum wind speeds of 115 mph. The tornado initially touched down on the Early County side of the Early-Miller County line near Three Notch Road. Damage in this area was mainly limited to trees and a few farm buildings that were destroyed. Damage in this area was generally consistent with EF1 damage. The tornado moved NE toward US-27 near the intersection with Bates Road. A mobile home suffered roof damage and numerous pines were snapped or uprooted on the west side of US-27. The tornado continued northeast and intensified before reaching Middleton Road. Many trees were snapped, with a few debarked in this area. One farm building was destroyed in this area. The tornado continued moving to the east-northeast and ultimately lifted near Old Damascus Road where a few trees were snapped and a pivot irrigation system was overturned. The tornado had a maximum width of 1,000 yards and lasted for 11.1 miles.

At 9:34 p.m. a third EF-2 tornado touched down in Early county with estimated wind speeds of 120 mph. The tornado touched down just west of Highway 45 north of Billy Newberry Road. The tornado lifted just north of Newton Road. The was significant tree damage along with some structural damage along the periphery of the path. The maximum width of the tornado was 500 yards with a path length of 4.57 miles.

At 10:08 p.m. an EF-1 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 95 mph touched down in Mitchell County. The tornado touched down near Flint River just west of US 19 and north of Baconton in Mitchell County. Numerous pecan trees were uprooted and pine trees snapped. There was roof damage to several mobile homes off Stage Coach Road. Tornado may have touched down a bit further west and lifted a bit further east. However, these areas were inaccessible to the survey team. The tornado’s max width was 200 yard and lasted 3.99 miles.

At 10:32 p.m. an EF-1 Tornado with estimated wind speeds of 105 mph touched down just inside the Dougherty County line along Cordele Road before moving east northeast into Worth County. The path width was 600 yards and it lasted for 9.16 miles.

An EF-1 (105 MPH) tornado touched down in Baker and Miller County.

Straight-line winds:

At 10:14 p.m. a severe thunderstorm produced a 3 to 4 mile swath of 80 to 85 mph winds across the northern half of Albany proper, causing widespread damage across the city. The National Weather Service damage survey team found hundreds of snapped and/or uprooted trees, minor to moderate roof damage to structures and buildings, and occasional instances of extensive damage to wide-span metal roofs in areas throughout the city. Much of the severe structural damage surveyed was a result of trees falling onto structures and powerlines, especially in the Rawson Circle area, where the roads are canopied by old oak trees. The downed trees across the city were oriented in the same direction. This, along with examination of radar data from the event suggests that the damage was caused by straight line winds.

At 10:49 p.m. NWS Survey Team determined that straight line winds of 80 mph moved across Turner County. The severe winds downed hundreds of trees, knocked over a church steeple, and removed shingles and metal roofing from mobile homes and well-constructed outbuildings. In addition, a few mobile homes were damaged by falling trees and one outbuilding was destroyed when the wind shifted it off the blocks on which it was located. This resulted in one fatality. The damage was confined to roughly a 6.5 mile by 4 mile box.

