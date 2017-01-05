Albany utilities officials clear up confusion about service outage forms

Hopes of getting service outage brought long lines formed at Albany Utilities early Thursday morning.

Some customers were upset after they said they were turned away.

Representatives handed out service outage forms only to customers who are currently receiving foods.

The customer would then take the completed forms to DFACS in order to get extra food stamps.

One customer told WALB she was frustrated after she waited in line.

She then discovered she no longer needed the form.

"The Water Gas and Light told me that they weren't even going to be able to do it. Then I went back to the DFACS place and they told me that they don't even need the paperwork anymore so we waited in line for two hours..for no reason," said Ayanna Mitchell, customers.

Representatives with Albany Utilities say customers who live in city limits do not need the service outage form.

DFACS does require the service outage form from customers who live in Dougherty County outside of city limits.

All customers are being processed by Customer Service Representatives from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. If you have any questions, feel free to contact DFACS at 229.483.4118 or Ms. Mary Ann Petty, Albany Utilities Administrative Services Director, at 229.883.8330 ext. 229.

Officials with Albany Utilities released this statement:

Families receiving SNAP Benefits for the month of 12/16 who lost power for 4 hours or more due to storms on the night of 01/02/2017, may be eligible to receive Replacement Benefits up to the allotment amount for the month of 12/16. Recipients will need to make this report to the Dougherty County DHS Building at 200 West Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany, GA and will be asked to complete an affidavit of Food Loss Replacement Form verifying amount of loss.

The verification of the outage has been waived for recipients that live within the city limits of Albany. However, customers who live outside of the city limits will still have to provide verification from their utility company.

Benefits are expected to be replaced within 10 days.

