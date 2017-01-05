Road to Willson Hospice House opened, museum damaged in storm

That entrance has been blocked with trees since Monday night's storms. (Source: WALB)

Workers are clearing the road this morning to the Willson Hospice House in west Albany, on Foundation Drive. (Source: WALB)

Workers are clearing the road this morning to the Willson Hospice House in west Albany, on Foundation Drive.

That entrance has been blocked with trees since Monday night's storms.

Insurance adjusters toured the damage at the Albany Museum of Art Thursday, considered a total loss.

The Museum's Director, Paula Williams, showed the team the destruction caused by powerful winds Monday night.

The entire second floor office space is in ruins.

Plus, a team from the Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia in Athens was at the Albany Museum.

The UGA museum had four pieces on loan for the Howard Finster exhibition which was on display, and they came to inspect and collect.

The Georgia Museum of Art's director says the state's art community is offering help.

Mondi said they are still in the assessment stage, but she, along with the AMA's director, are gathering together a contact list of people from across the state offering assistance.

Museum officials said all of the artwork is secure, but no announcement has been made on the condition of the artwork or where the pieces are being stored.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.