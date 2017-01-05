Many organizations offer help to storm victims

Many local churches and businesses in SWGA are coming together to provide storm relief. Keep checking this list, as we update it often.

City of Albany Disaster Relief:

A Facebook page has been started for centralized help called City of Albany Disaster Relief. They are taking donations and organizing volunteers.

SafeAire:

Dougherty County residents with central gas heating system who experienced damage can have a free system check to make sure their system is operating correctly. Call Matt Lane at 229-883-5100.

WI-FI:

Mediacom is setting up internet access in the Albany Civic Center parking lot and at First Baptist Church.

Providence Church:

The church is accepting donations for the relief fund. You can donate here with the note 'Albany Relief Fund'.

Shabazz Fish Supreme:

Offering free meals for first responders on Monday Jan 9th, from 5-8 p.m. at 241 E.Oglethorpe Blvd.

Worth County:

Albany YMCA:

Albany Yoga Project:

Leesburg Animal Hospital:

Leesburg Animal Hospital is accepting animals. Contact them or Gardner and Hydrick Veterinarians at 229-759-8384. They will have WI-FI access as long as the need is there. You can just drive up to the parking lot and have internet right in the lot.

Westover Animal Hospital:

Westover Animal Hospital is also taking in animals. You can call 229-883-1618.

