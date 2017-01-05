MOST WANTED: Tomonz Lafatte Lyons

Albany Police are looking for a man they say tried to run over one of their officers.

Police say 45-year-old Tomonz Lyons was pulled over last month on Sunny Lane.

During the stop, he drove off, and nearly struck the patrol officer who had to dive out of the way to avoid being hit.

Warrants have been issued for Lyons arrest on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

He could be driving a black 2008 Chevy Malibu.

If you know where he is call CrimeStoppers at 436-TIPS. You can remain confidential, and you could earn a reward.

