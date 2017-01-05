LIVE on TIG: Thousands still in the dark

Thousands of Albany residents are still in the dark following a powerful storm that knocked down trees and power lines throughout the city late Monday.
Coming up on Today in Georgia we'll have the latest on the areas still impacted and the work being done to get the lights back on.
Join us beginning at 5 AM.
