After horrid start, Lady Rams seek 2017 turnaround

There are bad starts.

Then there are 1-11 starts. The latter is what the Albany State Lady Rams face as the calendar turns to 2017.

But the team believes a new year means new results, and they hope to start that turnaround sooner rather than later.

"We have to come out and make amends for what we've done in this first half," says head coach Robert Skinner.

ASU tips off a four-game homestand Thursday afternoon when they host Lane College. It's a stretch that will be key in righting the Lady Rams' ship. Skinner says every game from this point on is vitally important, adding consistency will be key.

"We've played good in spots. We've played good in spurts. But we haven't been consistent all year long," Skinner says. "If we don't change that, we're not only looking at a long season, but we won't be able to rebound from where we are and get to where we want to be."

While the Lady Rams find themselves well under .500 overall, they are only 1-2 in SIAC play. Skinner believes that's something the team can look to for hope.

"The season is never lost. You play it out to the end in February, and see what happens tournament time in March," he laughs. "I really believe we're going to do a great job. I have all the faith and confidence in my team that they're going to bounce back. We're going to play good basketball, and then we'll see what the SIAC Tournament brings."

Albany State tips off against Lane College Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the HPER Gym. The ASU men face Lane immediately after.

