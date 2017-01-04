Storm damage forces basketball schedule changes

Monday night's severe weather and the ongoing recovery has forced some changes in the Dougherty County Schools basketball schedule.

Friday's matchup between Albany and Fitzgerald has been moved to Fitzgerald, while Shaw-Westover will still happen at Westover's Boston Garden. A decision on Friday's game between Dougherty and Monroe is expected to be made Thursday morning.

Saturday's game between Westover and Monroe is still on at Cavalier Arena.

