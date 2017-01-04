Residents react to Tift Park damage

Folks who live near Tift Park are now getting a chance to check the damage in their neighborhood. Some people, who visit the park daily, say it is devastated.

Roads have now been cleared around the park, but many fallen large trees and debris remain throughout the area.

Resident Pedro Ramero said the storm moving through Tift Park was intense.

"All you hear is everything going down, my phone is ticking off alerts and my family is going crazy," said Ramero.

Romero says a group of homeless people he knew personally have also been displaced from the park.

