Insurance agents respond to record damage claims

Insurance adjusters have been very busy assessing damage throughout South Georgia.

State Farm agents said more than 500 claims have been made in the Albany area so far. They expected that number to get as high as 750.

The company has deployed ten extra adjusters to Dougherty County.

If you have a claim, agents suggest you take pictures, an inventory and make reasonable repairs, like setting up a tarp to prevent water damage.

"We're going to be handling things in a severity nature, which most folks have been very understanding about," said State Farm agent Michele Bates.

Bates adds that a tree that has fallen on your land, but has not damaged your property, usually doesn't qualify for a claim. If your State Farm office is without power, you can call 855-259-8568 for assistance.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.