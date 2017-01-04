Albany church serves families in need

New Macedonia to serve food again tomorrow to residents between 4 and 6 p.m. at the corner of North Madison and Tift Avenue. (Source: WALB)

An Albany church served hot meals to families in need Wednesday night.

New Macedonia Christ Centered Ministries handed out hot chili, grilled cheese sandwiches and sweet tea to those in need.

More than 40 people came down to pickup a plate.

The pastor said having seeing the devastation at her mother and sister's homes, she wanted to do something to help the community.

"The testimonies from the people, they are like they were cold, this is their first meal since Monday. It was just the stories that we got people, their testimony, just saying how sweet this was for us to do this for them," said Pastor Nishikki Green Scott.

It's those testimonies that motivated New Macedonia to serve food again tomorrow to residents between 4 and 6 p.m. at the corner of North Madison and Tift Avenue.

She also encouraged other folks to join her in serving the community.

