YMCA is closed until further notice due to storm damage

The Albany Area YMCA closed it's main Albany location until further notice.

The facility on Gillionville Road was without power Wednesday afternoon, and had significant storm damage.

YMCA staff posted signs on their doors that read "due to power outage and storm damage the facility is closed until further notice."

Staff and volunteers were removing debris and tree limbs from the parking lot.

Staff said the roof of the entry portago caved in, the men's and women's health center roof was severely damaged, causing the ceiling in the men's center to cave in and flood, a quarter of roof over the indoor pool was gone, and the Y's van's windows were busted out.

"Our YMCA was actually fortunate compared to many homes that were flattened as a result of the trees coming down. But we're blessed to have the minimum damage that we did sustain comparatively," said CEO Dan Gillan.

Once they open, there will be limited programs offered. But the indoor pool will be closed until the roof is fixed.

Y members can visit the Lee County branch located on 316 Robert B. Lee in Leesburg.

The power was restored Wednesday night but the facility will be closed Thursday as staff cleanup the inside.

We will bring you updates when we get word the facility is back open.

