Albany tree service help customers remove trees off homes

Harper said he believes 20,000 trees are on the ground or on top of houses, which will take months to clear out. (Source: WALB)

Harper Tree Service used cranes and other heavy duty equipment to remove trees from homes. (Source: WALB)

An Albany tree service company worked around the clock Wednesday to remove trees off folks homes.

So far, they've removed trees and debris from nine houses in the Hilltop, Pineneedle area.

The owner said he's got more than 70 houses he has to try to clean.

"I've never seen this type of destruction, usually when we have a storm come in there's probably 8 to 10 houses that usually get damaged. Nothing like this," said owner Lee Harper.

He's asking customers to be patient as he works diligently to get to everyone.

