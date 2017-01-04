Albany Utilities hands out service outage forms

They will be handing out the forms on Thursday between 8 and 4 p.m. (Source: WALB)

There were long lines of folks wrapped around Albany Utilities Wednesday afternoon.

Customer service representatives handed out service outage forms to customers who don't have power, and are currently receiving food stamps from the Division of Family and Children Services (DFACS).

Albany Utilities needs to verify services are in the name of person picking up the form and verify there's a power outage in your area.

The customer would then take the completed forms to DFACS so they may get extra food stamps.

They will be handing out the forms on Thursday between 8 and 4 p.m.

For more information, please contact Ms. Mary Ann Petty, Administrative Services Director, at 229.883.8330 extension 223.

