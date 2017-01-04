ASU students start cleanup efforts at west campus

They helped cut up the downed pecan trees and load them into trucks for removal. (Source: WALB)

Students at the AUS West Campus decided to pitch in and start cleanup efforts. (Source: WALB)

Students at Albany State University's West Campus helped with the cleanup efforts on Wednesday.

Albany State remained closed, so the students who work for the university in their warehouse moved outside.

They said it was good to help put their campus back in shape.

"Yes sir. It's helping out the campus. We're student workers. Whatever we can do to help, we'll do it," said Albany State student Garrett Fox.

There are dozens of trees down on the campus, so there is a lot of cleanup still needed, but the students on Wednesday got the job started.

