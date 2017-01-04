Albany Police urge caution at intersections without working traffic lights

When drivers get to an intersection with a non working traffic light, police said that they should treat it like any four way intersection. (Source: WALB)

Several intersections in Albany don't have working traffic lights, and officials are urging drivers to follow the law and be cautious. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police warn that many of the traffic signals across the city are not working because of storm damage, and people need to drive with care through intersections.

Many busy intersections like the one at Pine Street and North Monroe still have traffic signals that are not working.

With more cars on the roads as of late, including many people not familiar with Albany, police are urging drivers to be very cautious at all intersections.

When drivers get to an intersection with a non working traffic light, police said that they should treat it like any four way intersection.

"You need to stop. Make eye contact with the person either to your left or right. And then once you do that, then safely proceed through the intersection. But be aware of somebody who is not familiar with that, that just comes right through the intersection," explained Sgt. Jon Segroves with the Albany Police Department.

Police said that they have seen lots of problems with drivers not paying attention at these intersections.

So they are asking drivers to stay off their phones and stay aware while driving around Albany, because the storm has left a lot of intersections without working traffic signals.

