Dougherty civic club delivers pizza pies to law enforcement

To say thank for all of their time and efforts, the Dougherty County Rotary Club decided to deliver pizza to Albany Police, Dougherty County Police and the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Dougherty County Rotary Club)

After severe weather hit Albany Monday night, law enforcement has been working around the clock to keep residents safe. (Source: Dougherty County Rotary Club)

After all the hard work of the local law enforcement in Albany and Dougherty County, a Dougherty civic club wanted to say thank you. (Source: Dougherty County Rotary Club)

The Dougherty County Rotary Club members wanted to thank local law enforcement for all their hard work during these trying times.

After severe weather hit Albany Monday night, law enforcement has been working around the clock to keep residents safe while power is out, direct traffic where lights aren't working and responding to emergency calls.

To say thank for all of their time and efforts, the Dougherty County Rotary Club decided to deliver pizza to Albany Police, Dougherty County Police and the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office.

The Albany Police Department said it was grateful to all of the community members who have come together to show their appreciation for all of its officers.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.