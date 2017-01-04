NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Worth Co. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Worth Co.

By WALB News Team
WORTH CO., GA (WALB) -

The National Weather Service has completed its Worth County Survey Update and has confirmed that a tornado did hit the area.

According to NWS, an EF-1 tornado hit Worth County Monday night.

Officials said that it landed north of Sylvester.

