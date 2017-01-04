Decatur Co. still in clean up process after Monday's storm

"Behind us back their in the county we did lose some homes but a lot of people in town were very lucky. This thing did not stay on the ground, it kind of went upwards in atmosphere. It could have been worse than what it was," (Source:WALB)

Folks in Decatur County are still cleaning up damage after Monday's powerful storm. (Source:WALB)

The John Deere Company has major damage. The roof of the building in the back is almost lifted off from wind damage.

The area most affected is West Bainbridge.

Trees are down and homes are damaged.

"Behind us back their in the county we did lose some homes but a lot of people in town were very lucky. This thing did not stay on the ground, it kind of went upwards in atmosphere. It could have been worse than what it was," said Bainbridge Public Safety Fire Chief, Doyle Welch.

Jimmy's Auto Sales was also hit by the storm.

Employees said at least 30 cars were damaged and thousands of dollars in damage to structures around the property.

"This is the second time I've been through this in my lifetime as far as this part of the area. To go through it twice is kind of rough," said Bryan Hall, Manager Jimmy's Auto Sales.

