Thomas Co. students and staff raise donations for teacher displaced during storm

"I could not imagine it, I would not know how I could face the day so we're here to support him in any way we can," said Judy Hollwell, TCCHS Teacher.

"We're going to try to get back to some sense of normality in our lives but it's going to take awhile," said Brian Burton.

A sense of gloom still lingers over South Georgia and not just the clouds or the weather.

It's the emotions, the heartbreak that many families are feeling.

"We're going to try to get back to some sense of normality in our lives but it's going to take awhile," said Brian Burton.

Burton looked at his home for the first time on Tuesday night after a storm raged through his neighborhood. The emotions, fear, and worry all seemed to come to a halt for a few brief seconds.

"It was really sobering to see how bad the damage was and how bad the damage in the neighborhood was," said Burton.

Sitting in his home with his family waiting for the storm to hit is something Burton said he won't ever forget.

"It was quite frightening, we thought that, that was going to be our moment," said Burton.

Trees crashing, and rain now pouring down into their home Burton said he didn't have much choice but to try and find better shelter.

"We didn't know where we were going to go and fortunately a young family in a pick-up truck picked us up and took us to a hotel," said Burton.

As hours have now passed one thing still remains close to Burton's heart, Thomas County Central High School.

"Since I've been there it feels like a family, I've got my shirt on now for central and I appreciate all the support we've been given," said Burton.

Teachers and students are now coming together to raise money for the Burton family.

"I could not imagine it, I would not know how I could face the day so we're here to support him in any way we can," said Judy Hollwell, TCCHS Teacher.

One School, One Family, with a lot of Love.

"We're all one big family, we take care of each other," said Christine Patton, TCCHS Teacher.

If you would like to donate the school is hosting the fundraiser.

They are collecting items like food, money and furniture.

