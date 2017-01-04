UPDATE: 2 injured in Leesburg wreck

The teenager received facial lacerations and the 47-year-old injured his hip. (Source: WALB)

Two people received minor injuries in a wreck on Haley Road in Leesburg around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to officials, a 16-year-old male was driving a Toyota 4Runner on Haley Street when he crossed over the center line and struck a Ford pickup, driven by a 47-year-old male.

The teenager received facial lacerations and the 47-year-old injured his hip.

The minor was restrained and charged with driving on the wrong side of the road.

The 47-year-old was charged with a seatbelt violation.

It took GSP about 45 minutes to clear the scene.

