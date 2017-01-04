UPDATE: 2 injured in Leesburg wreck

Many people in Irwin County gave their blood to remember a beloved member of their community, who died of cancer last year.More >>
Many people in Irwin County gave their blood to remember a beloved member of their community, who died of cancer last year.More >>
The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College community is celebrating homecoming week by sticking to their roots.More >>
The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College community is celebrating homecoming week by sticking to their roots.More >>
A rural South Georgia hospital deemed the most in-need of financial assistance in the state is pushing to help more patients.More >>
A rural South Georgia hospital deemed the most in-need of financial assistance in the state is pushing to help more patients.More >>
After three violent storms in South Georgia already this year, Lee County is beefing up their 911 system.More >>
After three violent storms in South Georgia already this year, Lee County is beefing up their 911 system.More >>
Three people were injured, one seriously, after an crash on Highway 300 in Worth County.More >>
Three people were injured, one seriously, after an crash on Highway 300 in Worth County.More >>