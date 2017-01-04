Commissioner calls for help in East Dougherty Co.

Crews have been able to do some cleanup. (Source: WALB)

This is just tree down in the unincorporated area. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of trees are down in eastern Dougherty county and one commissioner is calling for help.

There are multiple trees down on the houses and in the yards of those living on Doles Road.

One family said they have been using their horse troff to get water and bring it in the house to use on their toilets.

Another couple in their 90's was out working to cleanup their yard on Wednesday.

They know they are going to be out of power for a while.

For now they are just figuring out how they are going to get by.

Commissioner Anthony Howard walked the land on Wednesday. Howard said what people living there need is a helping hand.

"I see a war zone. I see a lot of people that are in need of help. This is just too big for a family the size of three. We need some volunteers in the unincorporated areas to help," said Howard.

Folks have had their insurance company out to look at the damage.

While it's possible to clean up, it will be a long time.

