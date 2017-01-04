Volunteer groups converge on Albany's historic district to help clean up

"We decided we could still be of some service to our neighbors, maybe get in here and help out," said Brewer Turley with Southern Point Staffing. (Source: WALB)

On day two of cleanup from severe storms in Albany Monday night, more and more people have come out to help parts of the community hit hard.

In the historic district, two volunteer groups brought a much-welcomed site for families in need Wednesday.

After a full day of working to clear rubble on their own, Rawson Circle residents, including Julie Miller, said they finally saw a welcome sight emerge from the debris Wednesday morning.

"All the sudden, you saw people coming out of this huge volume of an oak tree that's laying in the road," Miller said. "You see people meandering their way out."

Miller said that until Wednesday, she and her neighbors, hit hard by what the National Weather Service is calling "straightline winds," were on their own as far as help goes.

"We were taking care of our own, and to see these people show up today was a tremendous ray of sunshine for us," Miller said.

The people that showed up are around 15 members of Porterfield United Methodist Church's youth group, and around 10 people organized to help from Southern Point Staffing.

"We decided we could still be of some service to our neighbors, maybe get in here and help out," said Brewer Turley with Southern Point Staffing.

That company's office has yet to regain power. Instead of spending this week working from home, the company's employers and employees bought some essentials to pass out to those in need.

"Just being one person, it's hard to know where to start," Turley said. "As a group, we got together...our owners got water, Gatorade, snack crackers, ravioli and canned goods."

The two groups unintentionally met on North McKinley Street around 11:30 Wednesday morning, both with the same goal in mind: to bring hope to their neighbors who might otherwise have none.

"It's not much, but to one person who maybe doesn't have a lot there in their home, it could be everything," said Turley.

The Southern Point Staffing group also brought chainsaws to an elderly woman's home on North Davis Street, with hopes of clearing out her driveway, yard and car of fallen trees.

