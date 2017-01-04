Pelham Public Works aids in Albany storm cleanup

Pelham public Works comes to Albany to help with cleanup after severe weather hits the area. (Source: City of Pelham public Works)

Workers from the City of Pelham are lending a much needed helping hand to the city of Albany.

The City of Pelham posted photos on its Facebook page.

Public Works crews from Pelham brought two big dump trucks, trailers, and a knuckle boom truck to help Albany crews clean up storm debris On.

