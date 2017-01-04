Elderly and disabled apartment residents with no power raise con - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Elderly and disabled apartment residents with no power raise concerns

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Residents of an Albany Housing Authority apartment complex downtown have raised concerns about their own well-being after the storm.

Hudson Malone Towers on Flint Avenue provides housing for the elderly and disabled.

The building has been without power since Monday night, meaning the 95 residents who live there can't cook, and don't have hot water.

Some residents said they don't think they're getting enough help.

When WALB News 10 was on site Wednesday afternoon, the Albany Housing Authority was already on scene.

Executive Director Dan McCarthy said despite the condition of the residents, they are expected to be self-sufficient.

"Some of the folks are not as able to do that by themselves as others," said McCarthy. "We do have a number of residents here who do have automobiles or they have friends or family who live in the area, and we certainly ask them to reach out to their other resources to see what can be done."

The First Baptist Church of Albany brought 90 meals for the residents Wednesday.

McCarthy said his department is working hard to get the power back up and running.

