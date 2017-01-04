Albany Sears among several to close nationwide

(RNN) - Sears and Kmart plan to shutter more than 30 stores in early 2017.

The Albany Sears and Auto Center is on that list.

The two merged under the same holding company in 2005 but have continued to struggle financially. The stores are expected to close in either March or April and will begin liquidation sales in Jan. 6, according to Business Insider.

Of the stores expected to close, 24 will be Kmart and nine will be Sears. Most of the closings will be in Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia and New York.

CBS reported Sears' stock price has declined 60 percent, despite the overall market hitting a record high. It also said the store chain has lost more than $9 billion and missed its self-stated goal for profitability.

Business Insider confirmed a list of stores that were closing in 2017. The plans follow the closure of 68 Kmarts and 10 Sears locations in 2016, leaving them with fewer than 900 and 700 locations respectively, Fortune reported.

Sears:

Albany Mall, Albany, Georgia

90 Elm St, Enfield, Connecticut

Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky

1901 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Town Center Mall, Charleston, West Virginia

Meadowbrook Mall, Bridgeport, West Virginia

Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga, New York

Boulevard Mall, Amherst, New York

1 Galleria Dr., Middletown, New York

Swansea Mall, Swansea, Massachusetts

Kmart:

Jasper Mall, Jasper, Alabama

2003 US-280, Phenix City, Alabama

3001 Iowa Ave., Riverside, California

1801 NW US Hwy 19, Crystal River, Florida

501 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota, Florida

19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida

2111 S. Federal Highway, Ft. Pierce, Florida

1501 Normandy Village Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida

2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida

4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, Florida

111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka, Florida

2815 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Kentucky

1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky

14662 N. US Highway 25 E, Corbin, Kentucky

1710 W. Highway 192, London, Kentucky

3010 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky

2945 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky

222 North Point Blvd, Baltimore, Maryland

9 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, Massachusetts

4645 Commercial Dr., New Hartford, New York

250 Three Springs Dr., Weirton, West Virginia

731 Beverly Pike, Elkins, West Virginia

5132 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, Washington

1050 Division St., Parkersburg, West Virginia

