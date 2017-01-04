Albany Sears among several to close nationwide - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Sears among several to close nationwide

(RNN) - Sears and Kmart plan to shutter more than 30 stores in early 2017.

The Albany Sears and Auto Center is on that list.

The two merged under the same holding company in 2005 but have continued to struggle financially. The stores are expected to close in either March or April and will begin liquidation sales in Jan. 6, according to Business Insider.

Of the stores expected to close, 24 will be Kmart and nine will be Sears. Most of the closings will be in Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia and New York.

CBS reported Sears' stock price has declined 60 percent, despite the overall market hitting a record high. It also said the store chain has lost more than $9 billion and missed its self-stated goal for profitability.

Business Insider confirmed a list of stores that were closing in 2017. The plans follow the closure of 68 Kmarts and 10 Sears locations in 2016, leaving them with fewer than 900 and 700 locations respectively, Fortune reported.

Sears:

  • Albany Mall, Albany, Georgia
  • 90 Elm St, Enfield, Connecticut
  • Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky
  • 1901 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • Town Center Mall, Charleston, West Virginia
  • Meadowbrook Mall, Bridgeport, West Virginia
  • Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga, New York
  • Boulevard Mall, Amherst, New York
  • 1 Galleria Dr., Middletown, New York
  • Swansea Mall, Swansea, Massachusetts

Kmart:

  • Jasper Mall, Jasper, Alabama
  • 2003 US-280, Phenix City, Alabama
  • 3001 Iowa Ave., Riverside, California
  • 1801 NW US Hwy 19, Crystal River, Florida
  • 501 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota, Florida
  • 19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida
  • 2111 S. Federal Highway, Ft. Pierce, Florida
  • 1501 Normandy Village Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida
  • 2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida
  • 4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, Florida
  • 111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka, Florida
  • 2815 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Kentucky
  • 1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky
  • 14662 N. US Highway 25 E, Corbin, Kentucky
  • 1710 W. Highway 192, London, Kentucky
  • 3010 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky
  • 2945 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • 222 North Point Blvd, Baltimore, Maryland
  • 9 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, Massachusetts
  • 4645 Commercial Dr., New Hartford, New York
  • 250 Three Springs Dr., Weirton, West Virginia
  • 731 Beverly Pike, Elkins, West Virginia
  • 5132 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, Washington
  • 1050 Division St., Parkersburg, West Virginia

