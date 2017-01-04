VIEW FROM THE SKY: Storm damage from Worth Co. and Albany

Melissa Hodges took to the skies to see the damage in Albany from above. (Source: The Albany Flying Club)

Monday night's storm system passed swiftly through Albany.

The National Weather Service said on Wednesday that it wasn't a tornado, but strong winds between 80 to 85 miles per hour caused damage over a four to five mile path.

Thanks to the Albany Flying Club, WALB's Melissa Hodges was able to take to the skies and get an exclusive aerial look of the damage.

The flight started over the Indian Creek neighborhood and Lockett Station where trees were down on homes.

Melissa and the crew continued northeast, along the path of the storm and viewers can see a pecan field that was wiped out.

The flight crossed over Gillionville and flew around ASU's west campus, where you can clearly see the damage to the Albany Museum of Art, which was a total loss.

And the Rental Depot on Gillionville, close to half of its roof was damaged.

The storm knocked trees and power lines down in neighborhoods between Slappey Boulevard and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

But in the Lake Park neighborhood, around Hilltop, the destruction was the most dramatic from above.

Many trees were knocked down on homes and cars, some streets still appeared impassable.

"A lot of damage to the roof tops here," said Albany Flying Club President Dave Venable.

The storm that blew winds up to 85 miles per hour, hit East Albany.

Around Miller Brewing and highway 300, Melissa could clearly see the damage, as the storm appeared to take a fairly straight northeasterly course through the good life city.

The National Weather Service said that storm system moved quickly through the city, and was over in less than five minutes.

WALB has also received drone footage that shows some of the damage in Worth County Monday night while boy scouts were on the grounds of Camp Osborn.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The Chief Executive Officer, Matt Hart, said that two adults and 10 boys made it safely to the camp dining hall before the storm rolled in.

Georgia Forestry crews had to work for about 45 minutes, getting through downed tress to rescue the boy scouts.

Hundreds of trees are down, every building on the camp ground has been damaged and three are totally gone.

The camp ground will be closed at least through January.

