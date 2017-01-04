Albany commissioner helps organize meals for those in need after storm

"We can make some chili and soup and cornbread and try to get it to the people," said Fletcher, an Albany commissioner. (Source: WALB)

At least four restaurants are helping BJ Fletcher by providing a place to cook or providing food. (Source: WALB)

An Albany city commissioner is leading the charge to help feed workers and people in need after the storm. (Source: WALB)

An Albany city commissioner is leading the charge to help feed workers and people in need after the storm.

At least four restaurants are helping BJ Fletcher by providing a place to cook or providing food.

But, Fletcher said Wednesday she has another concern.

The temperature is expected to drop over the next few days and people are still without power.

Now, she's asking for financial support from the community.

"A lot of people are bringing envelopes over to BJs," Fletcher said. "They know me, they know that's exactly where the money is going to go through, so we can make some chili and soup and cornbread and try to get it to the people. I just ask the people that call, for them to be the ones that really are in need."

So far, Fletcher said they've served 800 to a thousand meals to city staff and workers.

If you want to donate, or if you or someone you know needs help, call Fletcher at (229) 854-9443.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.