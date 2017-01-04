Albany restaurant pitches in to feed residents after severe weather

An Albany restaurant is offering to feed the community after storms caused severe damage in the area and left so many without a home or without power.

The Cove Sports Bar & Grill offered free dinner to the public on Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

They served chicken wings, chips and hot dogs.

Co-owners Tawanna Maples and Tanya Stephens say they felt like they had to do something to help out.

“My sister gave me a call and said I feel like today would be a good opportunity for us to give back," said Maples.

The Cove is located at 2820 Meredyth Drive in Albany.

