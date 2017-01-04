Albany restaurant pitches in to feed residents after severe weat - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany restaurant pitches in to feed residents after severe weather

By WALB News Team
The restaurant served the community (Source:WALB) The restaurant served the community (Source:WALB)
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
Tawanna Maples (left) Tanya Stephens (right) (Source:WALB) Tawanna Maples (left) Tanya Stephens (right) (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany restaurant is offering to feed the community after storms caused severe damage in the area and left so many without a home or without power.

The Cove Sports Bar & Grill offered free dinner to the public on Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

They served chicken wings, chips and hot dogs.

Co-owners Tawanna Maples and Tanya Stephens say they felt like they had to do something to help out.

“My sister gave me a call and said I feel like today would be a good opportunity for us to give back," said Maples. 

The Cove is located at 2820 Meredyth Drive in Albany.

